New York State expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 60 and over

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the country launches its inoculation campaign at the Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo on February 17, 2021.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 12:05:41-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the state will expand COVID-19 eligibility to those 60 and over.

Appointments will open across the state Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Previously New Yorkers 65 and older were eligible.

Officials also announced on March 17 the following guidance goes into place:

  • All providers except pharmacies can vaccinate any eligible New Yorker.
  • Pharmacies can vaccinate those who are 60 and over and teachers, per federal guidance.
  • Government employees, nonprofit workers and essential building service workers will be eligible for the vaccine.

NYS says under this new guidance the following will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 17:

"Public works employees, social service and child service caseworkers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, DMV workers, County Clerks, building service workers and election workers."

To see if you are eligible and make an appointment you can visit the state's website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
