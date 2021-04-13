New York State announces effort to vaccinate workers at farms and food production facilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced Tuesday an effort to vaccinate workers at NYS farms and food production facilities.

The state says it "will coordinate with local health departments and Federally Qualified Health Centers to bring pop-up vaccination sites to workers, including migrant workers, at their places of employment."

Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is critical to get the vaccine to every part of the state, not just the highly populated areas.

"As we continue to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and establish more pop-up sites to reach New Yorkers in underserved communities, it's critical that we bring the vaccine to every part of the state, not just those with high populations. That's why we're making sure food production workers and farm workers in rural areas, including migrant workers, get vaccinated for COVID-19," Governor Cuomo said. "This new effort to bring the vaccine directly to farmers and food production workers at their places of employment is an important step forward to reaching a population that lives in more remote parts of the state. COVID remains a threat to all of us, but we have the weapon that will win the war—we just need to make sure it's available to everyone who is eligible across New York."