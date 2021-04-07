New website on the way to help you get vaccinated in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will soon be easier for Erie County residents to schedule an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a press conference on Tuesday that the county's new website and phone system, designed to help you find appointments, will launch next week.

The site was created by Microsoft. Poloncarz says it is already created, but it's going through more beta testing to ensure it can handle a heavy surge of traffic, without crashing.

"We're working on the kinks," says Poloncarz. "We don't want to open it up to the world and have it crash, we know what happened when the state site did that."

The County Executive also says they are in the process of training the schedulers who will put together appointments and help those who call the county's vaccination hotline.