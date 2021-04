BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you or someone you know is looking to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, MST Prep School on E Delavan Avenue in Buffalo is accepting walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The clinic is offering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older.

You're asked to bring a photo ID that shows proof of age.

If you'd like to register someone for the vaccine, you can do so by clicking here.