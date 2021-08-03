Mobile vaccine clinic travelling across Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is making its way around Erie County this week to get the shots to people in the community.
The clinic will be making pit stops through Friday at various locations in different neighborhoods:
- Tuesday:
- Taking Back the Streets: 9:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.; Pennsylvania Street and 4th Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
- Wednesday:
- East Aurora Boys & Girls Club: 4:00-7:00 P.M.; 24 Paine Street, East Aurora, NY 14052
- West Side Community Services: 1:00-6:00 P.M.; 161 Vermont Street, Buffalo, NY 14213
- Thursday:
- ECC South: 12:00-7:00 P.M.; 4041 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park, NY 14127
- Friday:
- ECC South: 9:00A.M.-4:00 P.M.; 4041 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park, NY 14127
- Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion: 3:00-8:00 P.M.; 1100 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14208
Anyone over the age of 12 can register to get the shot, click here to make an appointment.