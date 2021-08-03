Mobile vaccine clinic travelling across Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is making its way around Erie County this week to get the shots to people in the community.

The clinic will be making pit stops through Friday at various locations in different neighborhoods:

Tuesday: Taking Back the Streets: 9:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.; Pennsylvania Street and 4th Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Wednesday: East Aurora Boys & Girls Club: 4:00-7:00 P.M.; 24 Paine Street, East Aurora, NY 14052 West Side Community Services: 1:00-6:00 P.M.; 161 Vermont Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

Thursday: ECC South: 12:00-7:00 P.M.; 4041 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Friday: ECC South: 9:00A.M.-4:00 P.M.; 4041 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion: 3:00-8:00 P.M.; 1100 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14208



Anyone over the age of 12 can register to get the shot, click here to make an appointment.