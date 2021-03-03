Mass vaccination site in Olean to provide roughly 3,500 COVID-19 vaccines

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health will hold a mass vaccination site at Jamestown Community College in Olean to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents of Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua County residents.

The site will operate at 260 North Union Street in Olean from Friday, March 5 to Tuesday, March 9 and provide roughly 3,500 doses.

Appointments will be available online through New York State's Am I Eligible site. As of Wednesday evening the JCC site had not been added, keep checking back for when it is added and appointments are available. Officials say if you are not eligible or do not have an appointment you may be turned away at the clinic.

Officials say this is the following schedule for the site:

Friday, March 5, 2021 12:00p.m.-6:00p.m. - 430 projected doses

Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m. - 770 projected doses

Sunday, March 7, 2021 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m. - 770 projected doses

Monday, March 8, 2021 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m. - 770 projected doses

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m. - 760 projected doses

Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) released the following statement on the announcement of the site:

“We care about making sure all New Yorkers -- including those in underserved communities chronically overlooked by Albany -- have fair access to life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. We are glad to see the state reversed course and we will continue to fight to ensure the public health needs of Western New York are addressed and the region receives the additional support it deserves. As President Biden has indicated, we can achieve large-scale vaccination for much of the nation by May if we continue to work together.”