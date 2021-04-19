KeyBank Center accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced the KeyBank Center COVID-19 Vaccine POD (point of distribution) will accept walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine until about 7:45 p.m. Monday.
ECDOH says the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being administered and is available to anyone 18 and older.
Parking is free in the Harbor Center ramp. Registration is still recommended by calling (716) 858-2929 or visiting http://erie.gov/covid19/vaccine.
