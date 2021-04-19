Watch
KeyBank Center accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

Charlie Riedel/AP
A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 19, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced the KeyBank Center COVID-19 Vaccine POD (point of distribution) will accept walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine until about 7:45 p.m. Monday.

ECDOH says the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being administered and is available to anyone 18 and older.

Parking is free in the Harbor Center ramp. Registration is still recommended by calling (716) 858-2929 or visiting http://erie.gov/covid19/vaccine.

