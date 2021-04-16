KeyBank Center accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced the KeyBank Center COVID-19 Vaccine POD (point of distribution) will accept walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine from 1:00 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. Friday.
ECDOH says the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being administered and is available to anyone 18 and older.
Parking is free in the Harbor Center ramp. Registration is still recommended by calling (716) 858-2929 or visiting http://erie.gov/covid19/vaccine.
