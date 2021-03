MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says due to an issue with the NYS website, more appointments were provided for the Fredonia COVID-19 vaccine clinic than are actually available.

Officials say only those who secured appointments before 10 p.m. on March 11 will have an appointment. If you secured an appointment after 10 p.m. you should disregard your appointment.

"We apologize for this error on the NYS Website," a release says.