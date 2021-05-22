In first weekend of new mask mandates, Erie County DOH stressing importance of getting vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For this first time in more than a year, people could walk around without a mask. That mandate, only for those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, which is why Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein was pushing people to get vaccinated during a J&J clinic held at Kleinhans Music Hall.

"Getting vaccinated is the first step and it makes it safe for people to not have to wear a mask especially when they are outdoors and around other people who are fully vaccinated," Dr. Burstein said.

Dr. Burstein is also hoping that mask wearing does not become a thing of the past, saying that it can be beneficial to everyone, not just those unvaccinated.

"Wearing a mask is still protective for people who have been vaccinated, so it depends on people's comfort levels," Dr. Burstein said.

Dr. Burstein also spoke on the announcement that daycare's will still require masks, saying it is done to ensure child safety.

"Kids under the age of 12 are not fully vaccinated, so this is something the State decided to create this policy to ensure that children are staying safe when they are in daycare centers and schools or wherever they are with people that are not fully vaccinated," Dr. Burstein said.