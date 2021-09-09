Hochul: Local health departments will rollout the COVID-19 booster shot, not the state

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul said the state will be turning to local health department when it comes time for the roll out of the COVID-19 booster shot. She said the state had two options when distributing the shot.

"One is where the state comes in, sets up the testing sites, and does everything. That's one path," Hochul said.

Hochul said that's not what New York is going to do.

"Let's let the locals do what they want to do, and do it best with guidance and requirements from the state. We're going to give $65 million to local health departments to help support their efforts. as well as work with our providers and our long term care facilities," Hochul said.

Once approved by the FDA, booster shots of Moderna or Pfizer will be given out by local health departments.

"We're ready to roll. This is what we plan for. This is what we do,"Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said, "We've already had discussions on where we would do it. We've already talked to the entity where we would hold our clinics. We've already had plans ready. We're ready to roll with those."

Stapleton said recently local health departments have been invited to speak with the Governor's office.

"That's never happened before. I've been with the local health department for 24 years. This is the first time that's ever happened. There's definitely more communication being done local health departments and the Governor's office," Stapleton said,

Stapleton said he hopes that relationship with the state continues.

"We continue to look forward to partnering with the New York State Department of Health. The communication between our local health departments and the Governor's office has been a major change, and we hope that continues," Stapleton said.

The CDC said they are prepared to offer booster shots beginning the week of September 20th, pending FDA approval.