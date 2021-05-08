Watch
Half of all people in Erie County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 12:43 PM, May 08, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the latest numbers from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, half of all people in Erie County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state's website says roughly 60 percent of all New Yorkers who are at least 18 years old have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Erie County's percentage is slightly higher than the state's average at 61.9 percent.

In all of Western New York, over 600,000 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

You can track the state's COVID-19 vaccine numbers by clicking here.

