Gov. Hochul announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive aimed at outdoor enthusiasts

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive aimed at outdoor enthusiasts Wednesday.

The 'Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure' sweepstakes will offer a chance to win prizes tailored to anglers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

"New York State is known for its outdoor gems and rich sporting traditions, and this important vaccine incentive reflects that," said Hochul. "As we pass another milestone with 90 percent of New Yorkers having received their first dose, we need to keep the pace of vaccination going. By getting vaccinated, you can protect yourself whether you're indoors or outdoors. Don't delay."

There will be 2,000 entrants allowed and five grand prizes winners will be randomly selected to receive their choice of deluxe fishing, hunting and birding packages. There will be 25 entrants randomly selected to receive their choice of second tier fishing and hunting packages.

The 2,000 who enter will receive the following:

Tree seedling from DEC's Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga, N.Y.

Their choice of either a gift card to a major sporting goods retailer or a free night of camping at a DEC campground.

One-year subscription to DEC's Conservationist Magazine.

Information on how to enter will be available on the DEC website beginning December 1.