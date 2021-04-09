Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments hosting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) will host a first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Medina Monday.

The clinic will take place at the Ridgeway Fire Hall, Route 104, Medina from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Officials say they are targeting Genesee and Orleans County residents, but the clinic will be open to all eligible New Yorkers 18 and older.

“This clinic is open to anyone who is 18 and older. We want to see this clinic filled up with those who can also commit to returning for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days later," said Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for GO Health.

You need an appointment to be vaccinated which you can register for here.