Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Taylor Vinson
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 21, 2021
MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will host COVID-19 vaccinations clinics on Thursday and Saturday.

Officials say the clinics will be for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and appointments will be available to those 16 and older. The clinics will be April 22 at the Ridgeway Fire Hall, Route 104, Medina and April 24 at the Athletic Center at GCC Batavia Campus Center.

“These clinics are open to anyone who is 16 and older. We want to see all of these clinics filled up with those who can also commit to returning for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days later,"said Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for GO Health.

Visit the GO Health website here to register for an appointment. Those who do not have internet access can call the GO Health Vaccine Registration Help Lines at Genesee: 585-815-7168 and Orleans: 585-589-3170.

