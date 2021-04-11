Genesee and Orleans counties holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics to any New Yorker 18+ starting Monday

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Genesee and Orleans counties are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics to any New Yorker who is at least 18 years old starting on Monday.

GO Health says it is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to any New Yorker who is at least 18 years old at the following dates and locations



Monday, April 12 at the Ridgeway Fire Hall, Route 104, Medina

Wednesday, April 14 at the the Athletic Center at GCC Batavia Campus Center in Batavia

Thursday, April 15 at the Ridgeway Fire Hall, Route 104, Medina

“These clinics are open to anyone who is 18 and older," said Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for GO Health. "We want to see all of these clinics filled up with those who can also commit to returning for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days later.”

You can make an appointment by clicking here.