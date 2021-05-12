Five pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites coming to NFTA stations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that five new pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites are coming to NFTA stations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, and Niagara Falls.

The vaccine sites will be at the following locations



University Metro Rail Station: 3383 Main Street, Buffalo, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Utica Metro Rail Station: 1391 Main Street, Buffalo, 2 to 7 p.m.

Buffalo Metropolitan Transportation Center: 181 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

AppleTree Mall/Business Park: 2875 Union Road, Cheektowaga, 2 to 7 p.m.

Portage Road Transportation Center: 1162 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, 2 to 7 p.m.

The governor's office says the sites will be open from Friday, May 14 to Saturday, May 15, and from Monday, May 17 to Wednesday, May 19, and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered.

"The rate of vaccination is slowing in New York State, and as we reach the point where New Yorkers who want a vaccine have taken one, it's important that we make vaccination as easy a process as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "We're establishing more pop-up sites and letting individuals walk in to get vaccinated, and these new sites at local station stops will help Western New York commuters and visitors alike easily access the vaccine along frequented routes in the area."

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Executive Director Kim Minkel said, "If our region is really going to recover from this pandemic, we need as many people as possible to jump on the bus and get vaccinated. The NFTA is excited to assist in the state's efforts to help ensure there's easy access for the COVID-19 vaccine for all transit riders and for the public by setting up five vaccination sites at our busiest locations. We thank Governor Cuomo for partnership and his tremendous leadership in keeping New Yorkers safe and building this state back better than it was before."

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, "It's increasingly critical that we get creative to reach New Yorkers who have not yet taken the vaccine. I applaud Governor Cuomo's new initiative to reach Buffalo and Niagara Falls residents by coordinating pop-up vaccination sites at local NFTA bus and rail station stops and also provide free seven-day passes to people who receive the vaccine. We need to make the COVID-19 vaccine as easy to access as possible to reach community members who may be hesitant about taking it, and these sites will bring it directly to commuters and visitors alike. I thank the Governor and the NFTA for helping to get vaccine shots in the arms of Western New Yorkers and looking forward to seeing residents take advantage of this vaccination opportunity and free NFTA passes."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, "Western New York experienced some of the highest COVID positivity rates in the State, and now that our numbers are going back down we have to make sure COVID cannot make a resurgence in our community. Governor Cuomo has been here from the beginning to set up specially targeted vaccinated sites to reach communities and populations with the lowest vaccination rates, and these additional pop-up vaccination sites administered by ECMC and other health providers at NFTA stops will make it even easier for the people in Buffalo to get vaccinated so we can end this pandemic once and for all."