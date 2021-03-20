Menu

Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Finger Lakes region launches COVID-19 vaccine hub site to help you get appointments

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Generic vaccine
vaccine
Posted at 4:14 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 16:14:55-04

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you live in or near the Finger Lakes region, there's a website that will help you get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The website shows vaccine appointments available in Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties along with other counties in the Finger Lakes region.

The site also shows if you are eligible for a vaccine and any vaccine information you need to know.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources