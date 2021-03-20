Finger Lakes region launches COVID-19 vaccine hub site to help you get appointments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you live in or near the Finger Lakes region, there's a website that will help you get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The new FLX Vaccine Finder shows locations that have openings for Covid vaccine appointments. The site includes federal, state and county vaccination sites, as well as pharmacies. Updated every 10 minutes. https://t.co/Bn24lOfVEK pic.twitter.com/TFCZZhoupL — Dr. Mike Mendoza (@DrMikeMendoza) March 20, 2021

The website shows vaccine appointments available in Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties along with other counties in the Finger Lakes region.

The site also shows if you are eligible for a vaccine and any vaccine information you need to know.