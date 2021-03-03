Erie County residents 65+ to receive link to get COVID vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Senior citizens in Erie County are getting an easier path to being vaccinated for COVID-19.

The county is sending a special vaccine registration link to those residents 65 and older, so these people don't have to worry about someone else taking their spot in line.

"If you are not 65-plus and you get the link, you might think hey I got the link, I can go out there now, my grandmother got the link, she shared it with me, I can go out there and sign up, even if you are able to sign up through the website, you will not get one of those doses, they are specifically designated for our senior population" Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive

The links will be for appointments at pharmacies across the county, which county leaders say are receiving another 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Across Erie County, more than 15% of people have gotten their first dose of the vaccine, and almost 10% have received both.