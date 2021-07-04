Erie County reaches vaccination milestone

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced that the County has reached 70% vaccination for all adults over 18 years of age.

This means that 70% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, ahead of the President Biden deadline of July 4th. When including the entire population, Erie County is at 58.6%. New York State as a whole sits at more than 72% vaccination rate, having hit 70% less than a month ago.

Erie County is the highest among surrounding counties, with Niagara County being the closest at 64.9%.