Erie County reaches vaccination milestone

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced that the County has reached 70% vaccination for all adults over 18 years of age.
This means that 70% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, ahead of the President Biden deadline of July 4th. When including the entire population, Erie County is at 58.6%. New York State as a whole sits at more than 72% vaccination rate, having hit 70% less than a month ago.
Erie County is the highest among surrounding counties, with Niagara County being the closest at 64.9%.
BIG NEWS: As of 11am today, 70.0% of all Erie County adults (18+) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine!— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 3, 2021
It took longer than we hoped, but we did get to 70% before the July 4 goal set by President Biden!
Thank you to all who got the COVID-19 Vaccine!! pic.twitter.com/GYtInwlqBn