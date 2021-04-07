Watch
Erie County hosting pop-up vaccination clinic Wednesday

Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 07, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic in Buffalo on Wednesday.

It runs from 9:15 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Church on Albany Street in Buffalo.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted early Wednesday morning the clinic is open to 300 people age 18 and older.

As of 9:05 a.m., 52 spots were available.

