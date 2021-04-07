Erie County hosting pop-up vaccination clinic Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic in Buffalo on Wednesday.

It runs from 9:15 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Church on Albany Street in Buffalo.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted early Wednesday morning the clinic is open to 300 people age 18 and older.

Our @ECDOH has more then 300 appointments available for TODAY'S #LiveWellErie COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Clinic at the Prince Of Peace Church, 190 Albany Street in Buffalo. You must pre-register for an appointment. Register here: https://t.co/0Wa8KXZrSP pic.twitter.com/CQNaSRDn9s — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 7, 2021

As of 9:05 a.m., 52 spots were available.

