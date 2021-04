BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at YMCA on William Street in Buffalo for all eligible New Yorkers this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You will need to pre-register by clicking here or by calling (716) 858-2929.

When you arrive, you will be screened at the door, and anyone without registration confirmation, Photo ID, proof of age, agency ID/letter of eligibility and currently working for an eligible group will be not be admitted.