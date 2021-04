BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting a COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic Tuesday.

The one-day clinic runs from 9:15 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Greater Faith Bible Tabernacle Church at 391 Edison Avenue in Buffalo.

Any New Yorker over the age of 16 is eligible to schedule an appointment at the site.

Once you schedule an appointment be sure to bring your photo ID, proof of eligibility, and registration confirmation.

To schedule an appointment at this site, click here.