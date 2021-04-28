Erie County hoping to get more young people vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No one is looking forward to a return to normal more than Resurgence Brewery owner Jeff Ware.

"Restaurants, bars, breweries, we were all hit really hard by COVID and we are all really antsy to get back to normalcy," Ware said.

His brewery is doing its part to encourage more vaccinations. A vaccine clinic will be held at the Chicago Street location on May 8th, from 11am to 6pm. Everyone who gets the vaccine dose gets a free beer through the county sponsored Shot and a Chaser event.

"Anything we can do to get shots in arms, make it safer to go back out to make it safer for everyone," Ware said, "and not to mention our workers, were going to do anything we can to make it safe."

It's one of many countywide events being held as the Department of Health changes their strategy to get more vaccines in the arms of twenty-year-old's.

"We think its actually going to have a positive impact on the 20 to 29 category," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, "where everyone is eligible but not everyone is running for a vaccine."

47% of the County has received at least the first dose, short of the 70% the county says is needed to reach herd immunity. As the County targets beer-drinkers, it is also asking high schoolers 16 and older to get their shots as soon as possible.

"There are some schools saying if you want to attend our prom you have to be vaccinated," Poloncarz said.

On Saturday, teen vaccine clinics will be held at ECC North, ECC South and McKinley High School for anyone 16 and older. The county says those that attend will not only be helping defeat COVID, but also would not have to question whether they can attend their spring proms.