Erie County Department of Health holding several COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone 12+

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is holding several Pfizer COVID-19 clinics for anyone who is at least 12-years-old.

The health department is holding clinics offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the following locations, on the following dates



Saturday, May 15: Southside Elementary School, 430 Southside Parkway, Buffalo

Tuesday, May 18: Springville High School (Moderna also offered to anyone 18+), 290 North Buffalo Street, Springville

Wednesday, May 19: SUNY Erie Community College South, 4041 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park

Saturday, May 22: SUNY Erie Community College North, 6205 Main Street, Williamsville

Saturday, May 22: SUNY Erie Community College South, 4041 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park

Saturday, May 22: MST Prep, 646 East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo

Saturday, May 22: McKinley High School, 1500 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

“We are very glad to be able to offer Pfizer vaccine to this age group, as the more people we can vaccinate, the better protected our community is against COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Our department has been coordinating closely with pediatricians to supply many pediatric offices with Pfizer vaccine as well. Parents can take their children to their medical home to get a COVID-19 vaccine just as they would for any vaccine. Speaking as a pediatrician, a child’s doctor is best able to respond to parents’ questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Walk-ins are welcome, and you can find a link to make an appointment by clicking here or by calling (716) 858-2929.