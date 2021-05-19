Erie County Department of Health holding five COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is holding five COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturday, May 22.

The clinics are offering both the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

If you're at least 18-years-old you can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If you're at least 12-years-old you can get the Pfizer vaccine at the following locations



SUNY ECC South Campus: 4041 Southwestern Boulevard (Gymnasium - Building 6), Orchard Park, NY 14127

McKinley High School: 1500 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207

MST Preparatory School: 646 E Delavan Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215

SUNY ECC North Campus: 6205 Main Street (Bell Center), Williamsville, NY 14221

“Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is proud to partner with the ECDOH to reduce barriers and increase the accessibility of the vaccine, which we know to be a safe and effective way to keep our community healthy,” said Michael Edbauer, D.O., President, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “We look forward to bringing convenient pop-up vaccine clinics to neighborhoods and residents across our region to increase vaccinations in the community.”

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcomed.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking here or by calling (716) 858-2929.