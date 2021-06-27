Erie County Department of Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Canalside; offering giveaways

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at Canalside in Buffalo.

The health department says is is offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 18 and up, and the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between ages 12 and 17.

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Erie County Department of Health Mobile RV Unit.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is giving away hand sanitizer and craft kits while supplies last.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

If you want to make an appointment, you can by clicking here or by calling (716) 858-2929.