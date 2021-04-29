Erie County announces 'prom-themed teen vaccine' clinics on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced "prom-themed teen vaccine" clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

ECDOH says each site will be decorated with a theme like a prom and will have an assortment of giveaways.

Giveaway items will range from mugs and reusable water bottles to gift cards and electronic devices. High school students at each event will also receive a voucher for a free 18” balloon from POP! Party Supply and a coupon for graduation party supplies.

“Kids and teenagers have missed out on traditional events like proms and dances this past year,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “While our teen COVID-19 vaccine clinics are in no way a replacement for those experiences, our clinic staff are making some extraordinary efforts to design a fun and welcoming atmosphere at these events.”

There will be three clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

McKinley High School

1500 Elmwood Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207



Pfizer [apps2.health.ny.gov] (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)

Moderna [apps2.health.ny.gov] (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221



Pfizer [apps2.health.ny.gov] (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)

Moderna [apps2.health.ny.gov] (18 years of age and older)

SUNY ECC South

4041 Southwestern Blvd.

Orchard Park, NY 14127



Pfizer [apps2.health.ny.gov] (Limited to 16 & 17 years of age)

Moderna [apps2.health.ny.gov] (18 years of age and older)

For those unable to access online registration through the links provided above you can call the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929 for an appointment.