Watch
Price-of-Water-658x90.jpg

Actions

Erie County announces 'Doses & Mimosas' COVID-19 vaccination event

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
A box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish, Wash., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Oregon health officials said Thursday, April 22, 2021, that federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a rare blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 10:47:30-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced it has partnered with three Buffalo restaurants on a "Doses & Mimosas" COVID-19 vaccination event Sunday.

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday ECDOH will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to guests 18 and older at Savoy, Mr. Goodbar and Forty Thieves. Officials say those who receive the vaccine will receive a mimosa, or non-alcoholic version, in a complimentary champagne flute.

“Our Shot and Chaser events received national and international recognition in May, with breweries signing on to help us in our vaccination outreach in innovative ways,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. "With each event, we are adding to the numbers of people in our community who are protected against COVID-19. Now, with Doses and Mimosas, we have another creative way to reach Erie County residents, and capitalize on the foot traffic and visitors to this section of Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.”

ECDOH says appointments are recommended but walk-ins will be accepted. Call (716) 858-2929 or visit www.erie.gov/vax for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong