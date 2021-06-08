Erie County announces 'Doses & Mimosas' COVID-19 vaccination event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced it has partnered with three Buffalo restaurants on a "Doses & Mimosas" COVID-19 vaccination event Sunday.

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday ECDOH will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to guests 18 and older at Savoy, Mr. Goodbar and Forty Thieves. Officials say those who receive the vaccine will receive a mimosa, or non-alcoholic version, in a complimentary champagne flute.

“Our Shot and Chaser events received national and international recognition in May, with breweries signing on to help us in our vaccination outreach in innovative ways,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. "With each event, we are adding to the numbers of people in our community who are protected against COVID-19. Now, with Doses and Mimosas, we have another creative way to reach Erie County residents, and capitalize on the foot traffic and visitors to this section of Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.”

ECDOH says appointments are recommended but walk-ins will be accepted. Call (716) 858-2929 or visit www.erie.gov/vax for more information.