ECMC hosting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Medical Center announced it will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18-years old or older. No appointment necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
Saturday, May 22nd
3:00-6:00pm Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Road, Amherst, NY 14226
Monday, May 24th
4:00-7:00pm Catalyst Fitness
281 Meyer Road, Amherst, NY 14226
5:00-7:00pm Thin Man Brewery
492 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222
Tuesday, June 1st
4:00-7:00pm Catalyst Fitness
1999 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207