ECMC hosting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this March 6, 2021, file photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 4:45 PM, May 19, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Medical Center announced it will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18-years old or older. No appointment necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

Saturday, May 22nd

3:00-6:00pm Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Road, Amherst, NY 14226

Monday, May 24th

4:00-7:00pm Catalyst Fitness
281 Meyer Road, Amherst, NY 14226

5:00-7:00pm Thin Man Brewery
492 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

Tuesday, June 1st

4:00-7:00pm Catalyst Fitness
1999 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
