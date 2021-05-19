ECMC hosting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Medical Center announced it will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18-years old or older. No appointment necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

Saturday, May 22nd

3:00-6:00pm Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Road, Amherst, NY 14226

Monday, May 24th

4:00-7:00pm Catalyst Fitness

281 Meyer Road, Amherst, NY 14226

5:00-7:00pm Thin Man Brewery

492 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

Tuesday, June 1st

4:00-7:00pm Catalyst Fitness

1999 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207