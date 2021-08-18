ECDOH offering third dose of Pfizer, Moderna to immunocompromised people starting August 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says it is offering a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people age 12 and up starting on Thursday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says this is for people with conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.

Important Notice from @ECDOH: @ErieCountyNY will begin providing a 3rd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised individuals. Persons will be required to confirm their condition. More:https://t.co/h7fyUythBR pic.twitter.com/zSiRZLh8vn — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 18, 2021

The county holds vaccine clinics from 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Erie Community College South in Orchard Park and all other Erie County Department of Health clinic sites.

This does not apply to the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

You can book an appointment by calling (716) 858-2929.