ECDOH offering third dose of Pfizer, Moderna to immunocompromised people starting August 19

Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 13:17:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says it is offering a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people age 12 and up starting on Thursday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says this is for people with conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.

The county holds vaccine clinics from 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Erie Community College South in Orchard Park and all other Erie County Department of Health clinic sites.

This does not apply to the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

You can book an appointment by calling (716) 858-2929.

