ECDOH: nearly 9 out of 10 of county's recent COVID-19 cases were not fully vaccinated

Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 18, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced Friday based on data retrieved from the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS) nearly nine of out 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county from May 23 to June 13 were not fully vaccinated.

ECDOH says the data showed 639 new COVID-19 cases were reported from May 23 to June 13 and 85.3% did not have any record of a COVID-19 vaccination. The data also showed 6.3% were partially vaccinated and 8.5% were fully vaccinated.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

ECDOH says its reviewed the case records for the fully vaccinated individuals who were new cases and 65% were symptomatic, 21% were asymptomatic and 14% either declined to answer or were not reached for an interview. According to ECDOH, around 50% reported underlying medical conditions.

“These data reinforce what we have been saying since this vaccine was introduced: vaccines work,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “As vaccination rates have increased this spring, we have experienced a sharp decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases. This speaks to the power of vaccination and other public health interventions in reducing disease prevalence in our community.”

