ECDOH holding three 'doses and mimosas' COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics at restaurants on Elmwood Avenue, offering a free mimosa if you get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The health department is holding these three clinics between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following locations



Forty Thieves Kitchen and Bar, 727 Elmwood Avenue

Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Avenue

Savoy Buffalo, 149 Elmwood Avenue

“Our Shot and Chaser events received national and international recognition in May, with breweries signing on to help us in our vaccination outreach in innovative ways,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. "With each event, we are adding to the numbers of people in our community who are protected against COVID-19. Now, with Doses and Mimosas, we have another creative way to reach Erie County residents, and capitalize on the foot traffic and visitors to this section of Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.”

The health department says these appointments will accept walk-ins, but it is recommended that you make an appointment in advance.

You can make an appointment by calling (716) 858-2929 or by clicking here.