ECDOH holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at two breweries Saturday; free drink token offered

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Steelbound Brewery in Springville and Thin Man/Tappo in Buffalo on Saturday, offering a free drink token when you get your first dose.

The health department is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at both Steelbound and Thin Man/Tappo on Saturday.

The clinic at Steelbound runs from 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, while the clinic at Thin Man/Tappo runs from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended.

You can register for an appointment by clicking here or by calling (716) 858-2929.