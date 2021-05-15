Watch
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-658x90.jpg

Actions

ECDOH holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at two breweries Saturday; free drink token offered

items.[0].image.alt
Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 10:38:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Steelbound Brewery in Springville and Thin Man/Tappo in Buffalo on Saturday, offering a free drink token when you get your first dose.

The health department is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at both Steelbound and Thin Man/Tappo on Saturday.

The clinic at Steelbound runs from 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, while the clinic at Thin Man/Tappo runs from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended.

You can register for an appointment by clicking here or by calling (716) 858-2929.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma