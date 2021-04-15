Watch
ECC South accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 15, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — ECC South is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The walk-in clinic will take place at 4041 Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park.

The clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine to any New Yorker age 18 or older.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic to not require an appointment in Western New York.

