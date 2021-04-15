ECC South accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — ECC South is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The walk-in clinic will take place at 4041 Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park.

We have openings for COVID-19 vaccine today at @SUNYECC South - walk-ins will be welcomed today through 7 p.m.



[4041 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park.] pic.twitter.com/DKNwvwbMiP — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) April 15, 2021

The clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine to any New Yorker age 18 or older.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic to not require an appointment in Western New York.