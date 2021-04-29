D'Youville offering COVID-19 vaccines to staff, students, alumni and community members 18+ Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — D'Youville College says it is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to staff, students, alumni and community members on Friday, April 30.

The college is holding the vaccine clinic between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday at the first floor of the D’Youville Academic Center, located at 242 Fargo Avenue in Buffalo.

You can make an appointment by clicking here, and and before scheduling an appointment you need to fill out a New York State COVID-19 form by clicking here.

The college is asking you to arrive ten minutes prior to their appointment, and bring photo identification, an insurance card, and a mask, and you'll need to make sure you stay for 15 minutes after you get your vaccine.