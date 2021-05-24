Dunkin' to provide gift cards for distribution at Erie County COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County officials announced Dunkin’ will provide gift cards for distribution at county-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting Tuesday.

The gift cards, 2,000 of them valued at $5 each, will be given to youth ages 12 and older when they receive the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is another example of a business working with government to incentivize county residents to protect themselves against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “From our ‘Shot and a Chaser’ clinics, to the prom-themed sites for high school students, we are going to keep forging ahead with innovative ways to reach as many vaccine-eligible people as we can. We extend our sincere thanks to Dunkin’ for reaching out to support our vaccination program.”

“Dunkin’ is honored to support Erie County in their work to vaccinate the community,” said Eric Stensland, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’. “Over the past year, Erie County has worked around the clock to help keep our communities healthy and safe. On behalf of Dunkin’ and our local franchisees, we thank Erie County and its dedicated staff for their commitment to helping us emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Dunkin’ is proud to help keep Western New York running.”