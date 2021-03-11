CVS to expand COVID vaccine appointments in Chautauqua County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — CVS Health is expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine to 37 new pharmacy locations in New York state, including Chautauqua County.

Appointments will become available for booking on Saturday at cvs.com as locations receive their latest shipment of doses. Vaccinations will begin the next day.

The exact locations will not be announced ahead of time. Once appointments become available, the locations will be listed on the CVS website, said spokesperson Tara Burke.

According to its website, CVS has four locations in Chautauqua County - in Dunkirk, Falconer, Jamestown and Westfield. The Westfield location has already been booking appointments.

More than a dozen CVS locations in Erie, Niagara and Genesee counties are already offering the vaccine, although appointments at all local locations are booked as of this morning.