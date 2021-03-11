Menu

CVS to expand COVID vaccine appointments in Chautauqua County

Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
<p>CHICAGO, IL - MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 11, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — CVS Health is expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine to 37 new pharmacy locations in New York state, including Chautauqua County.

Appointments will become available for booking on Saturday at cvs.com as locations receive their latest shipment of doses. Vaccinations will begin the next day.

The exact locations will not be announced ahead of time. Once appointments become available, the locations will be listed on the CVS website, said spokesperson Tara Burke.

According to its website, CVS has four locations in Chautauqua County - in Dunkirk, Falconer, Jamestown and Westfield. The Westfield location has already been booking appointments.

More than a dozen CVS locations in Erie, Niagara and Genesee counties are already offering the vaccine, although appointments at all local locations are booked as of this morning.

