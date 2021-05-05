CVS Health now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — CVS Health announced it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

No appointment is necessary, this announcement includes 517 locations across New York State.

CVS says there is same-day scheduling, with appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, available at CVS.com if you wish to make an appointment.

"We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”