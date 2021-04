BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you or someone you know needs to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Erie County Medical Center says it has appointments available.

The hospital is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on the main floor of the hospital building at 462 Grider Street in Buffalo.

The vaccine is available to anyone 16 and up.

If you want to make an appointment, you can do so by clicking here.