BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Child Care Resource Network (CCRN) has partnered with the Erie County Department of Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up for child care providers and their families.

The clinic will be held June 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the CCRN office located at 1000 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo. The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at the clinic.

To register click here and use POD code 10020.