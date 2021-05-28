COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at Sahlen Field, free ticket to 2022 Buffalo Bisons game offered

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up outside of Sahlen Field prior to the upcoming Toronto Blue Jays' games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered and those who get vaccinated at the site will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a 2022 Buffalo Bisons game.

They will also be eligible for a Blue Jays raffle that includes:

Four tickets to a Blue Jays-Yankees game in Buffalo

Three player-autographed baseballs

A player-autographed jersey

The pop-up will be held in the Bisons Plaza from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.