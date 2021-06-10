COVID-19 vaccine data for those 12 to 17 shared by ECDOH

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health shared COVID-19 vaccine data for those 12 to 17 Thursday.

In December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older. In May, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received additional authorizations from the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York State (NYS) which opened up eligibility to those 12 and older.

ECDOH says as of June 8, 30.7% of 12-15-year-olds in Erie County have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. In the 16-17-year-old age group 43.4% have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“These are encouraging data, and the trends are definitely on track, especially since Pfizer vaccine has been available for 12-15-year-olds for a relatively short time,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “This summer, parents can access Pfizer vaccine through many ECDOH clinics that will be in all parts of

the county. Many of those will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for parents.”

You can find more vaccine data from NYSDOH here.