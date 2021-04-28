COVID-19 vaccine clinic for restaurant workers this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Health Department is working to protect restaurant workers with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1st, restaurant workers can get the vaccine at Rich's Products at 1 Robert Rich Way, just off Niagara Street.

"We're seeing big outbreaks in the restaurants," Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burnstein says, "People in the kitchen, food servers and I know you all want your places safe for your patrons."

The county also says childcare workers are also welcome to come get their vaccine.

Click here to sign up for an appointment.