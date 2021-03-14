Menu

Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

COVID-19 vaccinations now available for all Western New York veterans regardless of age

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Generic vaccine
vaccine
Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 09:14:27-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System says COVID-19 vaccines are available for all enrolled veterans in Western New York regardless of age.

As of Saturday, over 50 percent of enrolled veterans have been vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine sites are already open in Buffalo and Batavia, with other sites opening in Celoron and Olean.

You can check your eligibility requirements by clicking here.

If you're an enrolled veteran and want to schedule an appointment, call (716) 862-7868.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources