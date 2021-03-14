COVID-19 vaccinations now available for all Western New York veterans regardless of age

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System says COVID-19 vaccines are available for all enrolled veterans in Western New York regardless of age.

As of Saturday, over 50 percent of enrolled veterans have been vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine sites are already open in Buffalo and Batavia, with other sites opening in Celoron and Olean.

You can check your eligibility requirements by clicking here.

If you're an enrolled veteran and want to schedule an appointment, call (716) 862-7868.