Cattaraugus, Genesee and Orleans counties to host Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus, Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have announced they will host Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The following clinics are scheduled for Genesee and Orleans counties and are open to those 18 and older who reside, work, or study in New York State.

GCC clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5th from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Special Clinic - Genesee County Office for the Aging, downtown Batavia is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5th from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Ridgeway Fire Hall clinic is scheduled for Thursday May 6th from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Special Clinic - Orleans County Health Department is scheduled for Friday, May 7th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

All the clinics will offer walk-in vaccinations but officials encourage you to register via the vaccination page here. For those who don't have access to the internet you can call 585-815-7168 in Genesee County and 585-589-3170 in Orleans County.

“With proms, graduations, weddings, fairs, etc. getting the J&J vaccine now means that two weeks after the date of your shot you are considered fully vaccinated,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for GO Health. “It takes more planning to get the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as they are two doses and it will take 2 weeks following the second dose to be fully vaccinated which would be 5-6 more weeks before you can participate in large events without the time and expense of testing."

The following clinic is scheduled in Cattaraugus Coutunty and open to those 18 and older who reside, work, or study in New York State:

May 8 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Jamestown Community College Olean Campus.

Appointments can be made here. A limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.