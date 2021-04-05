Watch
Cattaraugus County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics Wednesday, Thursday

Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 14:58:53-04

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Thursday.

The clinics will be held at the Jamestown Community College Olean Campus Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The clinic on Wednesday will be for the Moderna vaccine that requires a second dose within 28 days on May 5, 2021.

"Please do not register for a first dose of vaccine if you are unable to attend the scheduled second dose appointment," a release says.

The clinic on Thursday will be for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is a single dose vaccine and no second dose is required.

Officials say you must meet state guidelines for eligibility and an appointment is needed. All appointments must be made through the county website here.

The clinic will be located at the College Center at 260 N Union St, Olean, NY 14760. Enter the College Center on the backside of the building. Parking is available on N Clinton Street and N Union Street.

