Cattaraugus County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics Wednesday, Thursday

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Thursday.

The clinics will be held at the Jamestown Community College Olean Campus Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The clinic on Wednesday will be for the Moderna vaccine that requires a second dose within 28 days on May 5, 2021.

"Please do not register for a first dose of vaccine if you are unable to attend the scheduled second dose appointment," a release says.

The clinic on Thursday will be for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is a single dose vaccine and no second dose is required.

Officials say you must meet state guidelines for eligibility and an appointment is needed. All appointments must be made through the county website here.

The clinic will be located at the College Center at 260 N Union St, Olean, NY 14760. Enter the College Center on the backside of the building. Parking is available on N Clinton Street and N Union Street.