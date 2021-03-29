Cattaraugus County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics Wednesday and Thursday

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics Wednesday and Thursday.

The clinics will be held at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds each day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Officials say the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the clinics and requires a second dose within 28 days of the initial dose due on April 28 and April 29.

"Please do not register for a first dose of vaccine if you are unable to attend the scheduled second dose clinic," a release says.

You must make an appointment through the Cattaraugus County website here. About 500 appointments are available each day for those who meet NYS eligibility requirements.

The Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds is located at 501 Erie Street Little Valley, N.Y. 14755

"Entrance to the vaccine clinic is through the main entrance gate of the fairgrounds off Ninth and Erie Street. Follow the vaccine signs to the Ag building," a release says.