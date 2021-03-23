Cattaraugus County Health Department hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday and Thursday

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday and Thursday.

The clinics, which will be for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, will be held at the Delevan Training Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone who is eligible per NYS guidelines can get vaccinated at the two clinics which will each have about 500 appointments available.

You must make an appointment through the Cattaraugus County website here.

A second dose of the vaccine is required within 28 days of the first dose.

The Delevan Training Center is located at 1006 North Main Street, Delevan NY 14042, the entrance is off Route 16.