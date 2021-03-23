Menu

Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Cattaraugus County Health Department hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday and Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Generic vaccine
vaccine
Posted at 2:37 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 14:37:46-04

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday and Thursday.

The clinics, which will be for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, will be held at the Delevan Training Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone who is eligible per NYS guidelines can get vaccinated at the two clinics which will each have about 500 appointments available.

You must make an appointment through the Cattaraugus County website here.

A second dose of the vaccine is required within 28 days of the first dose.

The Delevan Training Center is located at 1006 North Main Street, Delevan NY 14042, the entrance is off Route 16.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources