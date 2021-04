BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Urban League is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone 16+ this Friday and Saturday on Main Street in Buffalo.

The Urban League partnered with the City of Buffalo and GBUAHN to offer COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 1195 Main Street in Buffalo.

The NFTA has donated 1,000 transit passes to help with transportation to the clinic.

For more information you can call (716) 250-2400 or email info@buffalourbanleague.org.